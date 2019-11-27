Bids for the pie auction to benefit Shop With a Cop and Shop with a Hero will be accepted until 2 p.m. today.
Ludington Police officer Chad Skiba was busy on the internet this morning checking bids on the 55 pies being auctioned off to benefit the local Shop with a Cop and Shop with a Hero programs.
Skiba said that the program this year is expecting to help out 70 local children for the holiday season. The shop with a Cop along with Shop with a Hero programs pair officers and public safety officials with children in the community to purchase Christmas presents for their families
“The 55 pies range from apple pies to cheesecake, and from ice cream pies to cherry pies,” Skiba said. “There is a pie for everyone.”
Skiba said there are extra items that have been donated with some of the pies, like homemade greeting cards, bottles of wine and OSHA-approved helmets courtesy of Ludington Paint and Glass.
Bidding started at 8 a.m. this morning and continues until 2 p.m.
“The proceeds from the pie sale helps to fund Shop with a Cop and Shop with a Hero programs,” Skiba said. “Shop with a Cop is at Walmart on Dec. 17 this year, and Shop with a Hero is at Meijer on Dec. 16.”
Shop with a Cop will pair children with a law enforcement officer. Shop with a Hero includes officials in the public safety field, like fire, EMS and the military, according to Skiba.
Skiba said that the proceeds from the pie sale usually equate to about half the total amount that goes into the two programs.
“From thanksgiving until about the second week of December (we) still take in donations,” he said. “This plays a large role in the amount of money the kids receive for the Shop with a Cop program. This is our biggest fundraiser.
“Last year we had 55 kids for both events, and this year we are hoping for 70," Skiba said. "Last year, kids had $200 to spend, and this year we are hoping to have $250 for each kid to spend.”
Skiba said the money allows the kids to shop for themselves and their family. They will also receive a Christmas meal from Meijer, and Ben Nickelson of Needlefast Evergreen donates a tree to each family.
Skiba also wanted to thank Walmart, Meijer, Ben Nickelson and Jimmy Johns, which help to sponsor the Shop with a Cop program.
Pies can be picked up at the conclusion of the auction at 6 p.m. at the Ludington City Hall, 400 South Harrison St.