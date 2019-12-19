The kids rushed into the gym, headed for the many tables covered in children’s books. Each had the opportunity to get one free book, but the question became, which should they choose? Some picked mysteries, some chose suspense novels and others favored history books.
Every student at Foster Elementary School in Ludington Wednesday afternoon got children’s books, crayons and drawing paper from PoWeR! Book Bags to encourage the kids’ continued learning and creativity during the winter break.
