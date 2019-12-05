AMBER TWP. — Students in the West Shore Educational Service District’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program got to interact with local fire departments and learn about fire safety after building dollhouses and attic replicas at the Rybicki Center on Wednesday.
Students have been building Palmer Boxes — dollhouses designed to serve as training tools for Mason County fire departments, according to instructor Aaron Tarsa. The dollhouses are used to demonstrate how fire spreads through a structure, among other things.
Tarsa approached Mason County Emergency Management Coordinator Liz Reimink about building the houses and conducting the safety training.
Travis and Tyler Haner of the Scottville Fire Department first reenacted a scenario of being in an attic and having to climb through walls and under crevices.
“This is realistic training and great training prep,” Reimink said.
