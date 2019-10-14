Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY... HAZARDOUS WEATHER... * WIDESPREAD FROST EXPECTED EAST OF US-131. * PATCHY FROST WEST OF US-131. NONE AT LAKESHORE. * LOW AREAS AND OPEN AREAS MORE LIKELY TO BE AFFECTED. IMPACTS... * FROST MAY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FROST ADVISORY IS ISSUED WHEN FROST IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP DURING THE GROWING SEASON. THOSE WITH AGRICULTURAL INTERESTS IN THE ADVISED AREA ARE ADVISED TO HARVEST OR PROTECT TENDER VEGETATION. ALSO...POTTED PLANTS NORMALLY LEFT OUTDOORS SHOULD BE COVERED OR BROUGHT INSIDE AWAY FROM THE COLD. &&