A Ludington man died shortly after jumping into a bayou in Ludington to flee police Sunday evening, according to Ludington Police Chief Mark Barnett.
The suspect, Jeremy Wayne Linstrom, 44, was pronounced dead at 6:57 p.m. Sunday at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, after being pulled him from the bayou between Madison Street and Washington Avenue, south of Dowland Street, Barnett said.
At 5:54 p.m. Sunday, Ludington police officers responded to the 200 block of East Danaher Street for a domestic assault complaint. Linstrom was the alleged perpetrator, and Barnett said there were two victims: Linstrom's wife, 43, and their son, 24.
