VICTORY TWP. — The players’ tennis shoes slipped on the ice, as the kids all scrambled to knock the ball into the goal net with their brooms.
More than 100 people gathered Saturday to enjoy an evening of activities at the West Shore Community Ice Area for the inaugural Broom Ball Bash, with proceeds benefitting the youth teams of the West Shore Wolves Amateur Hockey Association.
The big highlight of the night was a series of three broom ball games played by the West Shore Wolves’ youth participants.
Broom ball is a sport like hockey, except it’s played with a ball instead of a puck, brooms instead of sticks and no skates. Players slide and slip on the ice wearing just their sneakers as they try to sweep the ball past the opposing team’s goalie.
“It’s all just a huge fun thing,” said Jason Austin, who’s the president of the West Shore Wolves’ executive board and one of the coaches. “There’s no skates when they’re doing the broom ball, so they’re just running around on the ice, trying to stay upright.”
