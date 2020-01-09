Today

Rain and snow showers mixed for the afternoon. High 41F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Rain showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Overcast. High 41F. Winds light and variable.