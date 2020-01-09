HumaniTea raises funds to combat human trafficking year-round, but on Saturday, in conjunction with National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, the 127 S. James St. tea shop will offer customers and community members a chance to make a pledge to stand up against human trafficking in any way they can.
From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., customers will be invited to take the “One voice” pledge against human trafficking, according to co-owners Chris Turnbull and Carmen Biggs, who told the Daily News on Wednesday that the pledge is a chance for individuals to lend their voices to a community-wide effort to help with the cause.
“It’s National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Jan. 11, and the purpose of our event is to raise awareness. We’re asking the community to use their ‘One voice’ to speak out against human trafficking,” Biggs said. “We have a board that says ‘One voice,’ and people will take a photo of themselves with their iPhone, post it to social media, and that’s them essentially spreading the word and saying, ‘This is not OK, and we’re not going to stand for this.’”
Turnbull added, “We’re inviting folks to come in, and we’re going to have sort of a matte-board sign, and in the middle is a quote by (American cultural anthropologist) Margaret Mead that says, ‘Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world.' That's what we want to do.”
