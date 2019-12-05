The Wednesday before Thanksgiving was a busy time as tenants moved into the first of the two new apartment buildings at the 200 block of West Ludington Avenue.
The new complex, referred to as the 225 Ludington and 200 Loomis Apartments, has been under construction since September 2018 in downtown Ludington. The Loomis building was close to completion with most of its apartments ready to live in, and tenants began moving in on Nov. 27.
“I loved seeing (the tenants’) faces,” said Becky Wilkinson, property manager for Continental Management, who oversees the apartments. “When (the rooms were under) construction, I couldn’t show them their apartments. But when they came in to sign their leases, we took them on walkthroughs, and they were just amazed. To see their faces light up... they were so excited to have apartments like that.”
The building at 200 W. Loomis St. is for tenants 55 or older of low- to moderate-income, and it’s referred to as a “senior living” community.
The upper three stories of each building hold 30 apartments, with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units; and the ground floors will be vendor spaces for businesses to rent. Much of the ground floor of the Loomis building is still under construction — including the fitness center, community room and the two vendor areas — as well as a few of the apartments.
