The 25th annual Spring Community Auction to benefit Mason County Central schools will take place on Saturday, March 7 at Graystone Event Center, 4079 W. U.S. 10 in Ludington.
The theme for this year’s event is Lights, Camera, Auction: Silver Screen.
The annual spring auction helps fund educational programming in the community and is co-sponsored by the Mason County Central Educational Foundation (MCCEF) and the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Live and silent auctions will be featured in this Hollywood-themed event, where bidders will vie for hunting items, jewelry, cameras, trips and more. Hundreds of items will be showcased.
A change of location was announced by the committee after it was learned there were mechanical difficulties at the Scottville Optimist Hall, where previous auctions were held. Planners decided that, for the comfort of auction attendees, it was better to consider an alternate location.
“We appreciate the years of service from the Optimist Club and look forward to coming back next year,” said Gary Andersen, committee chair.
Admission is $25 per person, or two for $45, and includes a bid number, beverages and appetizers. Tickets are available at the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, the MCC central business office, Squires Family Care Chiropractic and Smith & Eddy Insurance. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the auction begins at 6.
Raffle tickets are also on sale now, with chances to win $500 cash, a hand-made quilt and a $300 Cabela’s gift card. Raffle tickets are $5 each, five for $20 or 15 for $50. Raffle tickets are also available at the above-listed sites.
In addition to being one of Scottville’s acclaimed events, the Spring CommUNITY Auction raises funds for MCC school projects and scholarships, opportunities for students, business-development programs, and community educational services and events.
For more information www.ludington.org/c-events/c-primary-events/c-spring-community-auction or find the MCCEF on Facebook.