More than 2,000 residents of Scottville and surrounding areas were without power for several hours Tuesday afternoon after a high-voltage power line broke, according to a representative from Consumers Energy.
Roger Morgenstern, a public relations specialist with Consumers, told the Daily News that the initial outage occurred around noon, when a power line failed for reasons that are currently being investigated.
“The issue was we had a broken cross-arm on a power-pole and it was in the Scottville area,” Morgenstern said. “It broke, and we had some wires touch together. They’re designed to shut off so we don’t have more damage to the system.
“It looks like the initial outage was at about noon. It was a 46,000-volt line — which is a higher-voltage line, and the higher the voltage, the more people are usually impacted.”
Morgenstern said about 2,600 customers were affected. Of those, 2,100 of those had power restored by 3:25 p.m., he said, adding that the remaining customers regained power at about 4 p.m., Morgenstern said.
He stated that most of those impacted by the outage were between just east of Scottville between the city limits and Custer and the area near the Meijer on U.S. 10. Additionally, there were customers affected north of the U.S. 10 and U.S. 31 junction just outside of Scottville.