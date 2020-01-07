Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...MINOR BEACH EROSION AND LAKESHORE FLOODING EXPECTED. * WHERE...MASON, OCEANA, OTTAWA, ALLEGAN, VAN BUREN AND MUSKEGON COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PARKING LOTS AND ROADS ALONG THE IMMEDIATE LAKESHORE WILL EXPERIENCE MINOR FLOODING. MINOR EROSION OF BEACHES AND SAND DUNES IS EXPECTED. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WAVES OF 6 TO 10 FEET ARE EXPECTED, WITH THE HIGHEST WAVES SOUTH OF WHITEHALL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY INDICATES THAT ONSHORE WINDS WILL GENERATE FLOODING OF LOW AREAS ALONG THE LAKESHORE. SOME MINOR BEACH AND DUNE EROSION IS ALSO LIKELY. &&