Today

Cloudy this morning with periods of light rain and snow this afternoon. High 38F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%.

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.