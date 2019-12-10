Three area hotels — Best Western, Holiday Inn Express and Comfort Inn — will each receive a $20,000 grant for solar arrays from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), according to a press release.
Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Donald “DJ” LaVoy announced that the USDA is investing $237 million to help farmers, ag producers and rural-based businesses lower energy costs. The Department is providing 640 awards to applicants in all 50 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the Western Pacific. USDA is providing the funding through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP).
“Businesses grow and create more jobs when their energy costs are lower,” LaVoy stated in the announcement. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is committed to being a strong partner to rural businesses, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
Michigan has 25 recipients with a total investment of $773,000.
Recipients can use REAP funding for energy audits and to install renewable energy systems such as biomass, geothermal, hydropower and solar. The funding can also be used to increase energy efficiency by making improvements to heating, ventilation and cooling systems; insulation; and lighting and refrigeration.
“These investments strengthen rural Michigan businesses by lowering costs and increasing energy independence,” stated USDA Rural Development State Director for Michigan Jason Allen.
In April 2017, Trump established the Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity to identify legislative, regulatory and policy changes that could promote agriculture and prosperity in rural communities. In January 2018, Perdue presented the task Force’s findings, which included 31 recommendations to align the federal government with state, local and tribal governments to take advantage of opportunities that exist.
Supporting the rural workforce was a cornerstone recommendation of the task force.
To view the report in its entirety, view the Report to the President of the United States from the Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity (PDF, 5.4 MB). In addition, to view the categories of the recommendations, view the Rural Prosperity infographic (PDF, 190 KB).
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.