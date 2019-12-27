A local eatery is putting on a benefit to celebrate its three years in business while also raising funds for one of its employees.
Timbers Bar and Grill, located at 320 S. James St. in Ludington, is hosting a free comedy night on Saturday, Jan. 4 to raise funds for one of their waitresses, Dani Caterino.
Caterino, who joined the Timbers staff in August 2019, was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer earlier this year.
Seating will open at 8 p.m., with the show starting at 9 p.m. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted at the door. A donation can will be passed around during the event, with all proceeds and funds being donated to Caterino.
