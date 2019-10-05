Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain during the afternoon. High 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.