TWIG (Together We Inspire Generosity) is in its third year of supporting special projects at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
The local TWIG organization began in Ludington with five women committed to forming groups and using their creativity to design and make handmade items for sale at an annual fall bazaar. Founders Julie Snyder, Valerie Berrett, Tara Autrey, Mary Hoffman and Zelal Umran have successfully recruited numerous volunteers and groups to participate in the effort, so that more than 60 women now participate in TWIG groups.
The idea of TWIGs originated in Rochester, New York in 1887, when a group of women who were engaged in sewing projects to benefit the local hospital decided they weren’t really a “branch” of anything, so they named themselves a “TWIG.” The concept has spread, and Snyder brought the idea of TWIGs with her from Ohio.
