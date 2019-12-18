Today

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. High 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 16F. NE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy. High 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.