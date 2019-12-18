Two people entered pleas in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday in unrelated charges.
Thomas James Robinson Jr., 39, 307 S. Rowe St., pleaded guilty to delivery of less than 50 grams of heroin, possession of less than 25 grams of fentanyl and being a habitual offender, second offense. He originally faced charges in two separate criminal files for maintaining a drug house; a second count of delivery of less than 50 grams of heroin; delivery of less than 50 grams of fentanyl, and being a fourth-offense habitual offender. Those charges were dismissed in a plea agreement.
