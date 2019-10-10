BRANCH TWP. — Two vehicles were smashed and a 46-year-old Mason County female driver was transported to the hospital Wednesday, following a collision on U.S. 10 near Walhalla in Branch Township.
The crash occurred around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of U.S. 10 and the private drive of the Pioneer Party Store and gas station, 6117 E. U.S. 10.
The crash was investigated by road patrol officers from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, including Deputy Brad Becker and Sgt. Mike Hanson.
Hanson told the Daily News that a 52-year-old Mason County male driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck turned south off of U.S. 10 in order to enter the driveway of the convenience store. In doing so, the male driver turned into the path of eastbound traffic, Hanson said. The pickup collided with the female’s Chrysler 200 sedan, which was headed eastbound, he said.
