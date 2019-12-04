The Michigan Senate Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure on Wednesday approved legislation introduced by 34th District State Sen. Jon Bumstead that would honor a fallen soldier from Oceana County.
Senate Bill 585 would name a portion of U.S. 31 after Pfc. Brett Witteveen, who was born and raised in Shelby and graduated from Hart High School in 2005. Witteveen served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was killed in February 2007 during a combat operation in Iraq.
“It has been a humbling experience and a true honor to work on this legislation with Private Witteveen’s family,” said Bumstead, R-Newaygo. “While we will never be able to fully honor Brett’s life and sacrifices, or the sacrifices made by his family, I hope this memorial reminds family, friends and members of the community of his dedication to his country and the courage with which he served.”
If the bill is approved, the Pfc. Brett Witteveen Memorial Highway will be from West Shelby Road, exit 144 in Shelby, to the intersection of Polk Road, exit 149 in Hart.
SB 585 will now move to the Senate floor for a vote.