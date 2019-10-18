It’s a good time to be in the automotive aluminum business, according to UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries President and Chief Operating Officer David Cooper.
On Thursday, the Ludington-based company received the Supplier Quality Excellence Award from General Motors for the eighth consecutive year.
The award was presented by Grant Bennett of GM, who visited the plant on Sixth Street to present the award to some of the employees who, according to Cooper, have been crucial in maintaining quality standards over the years.
Bennett said that several factors go into the decision to issue the award, including deliveries, customer satisfaction and no more than one issue per million parts shipped, among others.
Cooper told the Daily News that Whitehall Industries has gone the extra mile, to an extent, by having no defects in its products for the past eight years as well.
The company has more than just the recognition from GM to celebrate.
According to Cooper, expansion work is coming two of the company’s plants.
A 30,000-square-foot expansion is currently underway at the Progress Drive plant and a 110,000-square-foot expansion is coming to the Sixth Street plant.
It’s an approximately $26 million investment in the company and in the area, according to Cooper.
“The plant expansions will be complete by the end of the year,” he said, “And we have a new extrusion press line that will be operational by October 2021.”
