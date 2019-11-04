HAMLIN TWP. — There were no injuries reported during a fire Monday afternoon on North Sherman Road in Hamlin Township, but the fire still left damage in its wake.
The Hamlin and Pere Marquette fire departments, as well as Mason County Emergency Manager Liz Reimink, were called to the scene at 2088 N. Hamlin Road at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a structure fire in a vacant building from Mason County Central Dispatch.
Hamlin Fire Chief Steve Vandervest told the Daily News that a passerby reported the fire to authorities after seeing smoke come out of the back of the home.
2088 N. Sherman Road as Hamling and Pere Marquette Fire Fighters respond “The fire started in a closet off the back bedroom,” Vandervest said.
He added that, although were no people in the home at the time and nobody was injured during the fire, the home did sustain damage.
“There is extensive heat and smoke damage to the house,” he said.
Responders cleared the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire was unknown at the time, said Vandervest.
Matt Murphy, a fire investigator with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, was called to the scene to investigate and help determine the cause.