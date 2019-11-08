Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WINDS...SOUTHWEST AT 25 TO 35 MPH. * WAVES...6 TO 9 FEET. * IMPACTS...BEACH AND BLUFF EROSION IS EXPECTED, PARTICULARLY BETWEEN PORT SHELDON AND STONY LAKE INCLUDING GRAND HAVEN, MUSKEGON AND WHITEHALL. LAKESHORE FLOODING IS ALSO EXPECTED IN LOW LYING AREAS AND ALONG RIVER MOUTHS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY INDICATES THAT ONSHORE WINDS WILL GENERATE FLOODING OF LOW AREAS ALONG THE LAKESHORE. &&