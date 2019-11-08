PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — There were no injuries reported as a result of a vehicle fire Friday morning in the 4000 block of U.S. 10, according to Pere Marquette Assistant Fire Chief Scott Graczyk.
P.M. firefighters responded to the scene of the fire shortly after approximately 9:15 a.m. near the Lakeshore Motorsports building at 4690 U.S. 10.
It occurred in a parking area immediately to the west of the business, adjacent to Mattress Outlet.
Graczyk told the Daily News that the vehicle — a taupe-colored Chevrolet S10 pickup truck — belonged to a Lakeshore Motorsports employee.
He added that people in the building attempted to contain the flames themselves before firefighters were called.
“It was an employee’s vehicle. They drove it to work and, later on, noticed it was starting on fire,” Graczyk said. “They hit it with a couple fire extinguishers, but they weren’t able to get it all the way out. So they called us.”
Read the full story in Saturday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.