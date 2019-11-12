Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...BANDS OF LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE INTO THE AFTERNOON BEFORE THE BEING TO WEAKEN AND MOVE INLAND. THE SNOW WILL BE LOCALLY HEAVY AT TIMES. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 5 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. THIS COULD LEAD TO BLOWING AND DRIFTING OF THE SNOW. * WHERE...LAKE, MUSKEGON AND OTTAWA COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM EST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BECOME VERY DIFFICULT, WITH NEAR ZERO VISIBILITIES POSSIBLE AT TIMES. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL DEVELOP TONIGHT, AND IMPACT THE TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...MULTIPLE BANDS OF LAKE EFFECT SNOW ARE FORECASTED TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY. EXPECT WHITEOUT CONDITIONS AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. &&