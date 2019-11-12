Employees at Great Lakes Castings took time Monday to celebrate and remember the nation’s veterans and active service members during a Veterans Day flag-raising ceremony.
Employees gathered around the flag pole in front of the North Washington Avenue building and, with snow dotting the air, bowed their heads as a few of the veterans and service people currently working for the company raised the American flag and the POW-MIA flag as taps sounded through nearby speakers.
U.S. Navy veteran Dan Bissell of the Veterans Council said a few words in thanks to the those who have made sacrifices in the armed forces. He encouraged unity during a time of political and social unrest, and asked those in attendance to “remember that freedom isn’t free.”
