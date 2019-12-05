A father-and-son volunteering team and a U.S. Navy veteran were honored Thursday during the Mason County Historical Society’s annual dinner and awards ceremony at Ludington United Methodist Church.
During the ceremony each year, the MCHS recognizes outstanding volunteers who have contributed to the continued preservation of the society’s properties — Historic White Pine Village and the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum.
Gary Powers and his son, Josh, jointly received the award for White Pine Village.
Navy veteran Mike Braybrook received the award for the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum, where he has volunteered since its 2017 opening.
