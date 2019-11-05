According to the 2018 Economic Impact of Tourism in Michigan report by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), 124.8 million visitors spent $25.7 billion in Michigan in 2018.
Visitors spent $117.4 million in Mason County in 2018, which is a record-high for the county during the eight-year span studied in the MEDC report’s county analysis.
Mason County’s 2018 tourist spending total was an increase of 3.3 percent compared to the 2017 total, which was $113.7 million, and a 19.7-percent increase in comparison to 2013, in which tourists spent $98.2 million. Visitor spending increased 32.5 percent since the MEDC started tracking the data in 2011.
The tourism industry also is responsible for 1,081 direct jobs and 1,549 indirect jobs in Mason County, generating $26.9 million in direct annual wages and $43 million in total labor income — an increase of 6.2 percent from 2017, according to the report.
“Clearly, Ludington continues to be at the top of travelers’ vacation destinations,” said Brandy Miller, executive director of the Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “And as these numbers show, the impact of tourism is felt across our county’s economy — by hotels, restaurants, parks, museums, grocery stores and gas stations.”
The MEDC report also tracked visitor spending in five categories for 2018:
•Transportation at $31.3 million (up from $30.3 million in 2017)
•Food and beverage at $31.1 million (up from $30.5 million in 2017)
•Lodging at $21.8 million (up from $20.8 million in 2017)
•Recreation at $18.4 million (up from $17.4 million in 2017)
•Retail at $14.9 million (up from $14.8 million in 2017)
In order to more accurately market the Ludington region to visitors, the Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau commissioned a first-time, comprehensive tourist profile study to identify the typical Ludington-area summer visitors, along with their key motivators to visit the region.
“With tourism as a top industry of Mason County that directly impacts our economy at every level, it’s important to understand our target visitor so we can more accurately market to them and encourage more people to choose Ludington for their vacation destination,” Miller added. “We are excited to share this data to help our business partners be even more successful in attracting guests.”
Conducted during the course of two survey waves in July and August, the study was administered by tourism research and marketing company Destination Analysts at 16 locations to people visiting Ludington. The final report’s conclusions were based on 500 completed surveys collected from four groups of summer visitors: hotel guests, visitors staying in the private home of a friend or relative, day visitors and visitors camping or staying in an RV park.
The visitors bureau will share the findings of the study at the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Lunch & Learn program on Nov. 22 at Red’s Room at Jamesport Brewing Co.
Members of the local business community are encouraged to attend the event to learn about Ludington’s typical summer visitor, which will help with marketing planning for 2020. Those interested in attending can RSVP at chamber.ludington.org/events/details/lunch-learn-november-2019-16846.