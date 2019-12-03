Sandcastles Children’s Museum and community partners are serious about creating an exhibit and outreach program to encourage and educate people about water safety on Lake Michigan.
Sandcastles Executive Director Kristin Korendyke and the museum’s board of directors hosted a roundtable discussion with community stakeholders Tuesday about how to make it “the best exhibit we can.”
Korendyke began by acknowledging that the exhibit is in response to the several drownings that occurred in the area during the summer, including incidents at Ludington State Park and Stearns Park Beach. Some visitors to the area drowned during the summer, as did some local people, including 14-year-old Albrianna Huck of Ludington.
“We had a lot of really tragic drownings this summer, and as a community, it was devastating to us all,” Korendyke said, adding that the museum wanted to help prevent water emergencies from happening in the future. “We thought at Sandcastles that this would be a great venue to promote water safety.”
The water safety exhibit, which is planned to open in May, will be located on the museum’s main floor for accessibility. Korendyke said it will be just to the left of the SS Badger exhibit.
The current exhibit in that location, the school room, will be replaced by the new exhibit, she said.
The big draw to get kids to the exhibit will be a 4-foot by 6-foot wave table, made by the company Bauer Sheet Metal of Scottville, Korendyke said. The table will be interactive, and will allow children to turning a crank and paddle wheel to make waves.
