Today

Windy with light rain developing this afternoon. Morning high of 49F with temps falling to near 40. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.