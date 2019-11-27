Ludington’s water and sewer rates could increase for 2020 and again for each of several years afterward, to compensate for the rising cost of living and since the city is preparing to pay for replacing lead pipes.
Utility Financial Solutions, which specializes in water rate studies for municipalities and was contracted by Ludington, recommended the city increase the rate for drinking water by about 7.5 percent overall. The sewer rate would increase closer to 2 percent, which is assumed to be the inflation or cost of living amount.
If approved, the proposed rate increases are estimated to cost an average household a total of an additional $5.40 per billing quarter, according to City Manager Mitch Foster.
The water readiness-to-serve charge, which is fixed based on the size of the user’s water meter, is proposed to be raised in 2020 from $7.95 to $9.75 per quarter for the typical household. The water commodity rate, which is based on user consumption by volume, would also increase from $2.05 to $2.15 per 100 cubic feet of water.
The city’s sanitary sewer rate is also proposed to increase by about 2 percent overall for the fixed quarterly charge, as well as for the commodity charge from $3.05 to $3.11 per 100 cubic feet of sewage water.
This Monday, the Ludington City Council heard a first presentation of the proposed rates. The council is expected to vote on whether or not to approve the rate changes during its meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 9 at city hall.
Councilor Dave Bourgette noted that Ludington currently charges less than many other municipalities for its water and sewer rates.
“Not that it’s good news for anybody, but it’s inevitable that the rates are going to have to come up a bit,” Bourgette commented. “That’s why I think we’re doing a nice ... in-between: we’re not going to go up 14 percent, and we’re not going to go with (just the 2 percent) cost of living (increase). I think the 7.5 (increase) for five years is a good place to start.”
WHY RAISE RATES?
As part of Michigan’s Lead and Copper Rule, the state has mandated that drinking water providers, like the City of Ludington — regardless of lead contamination levels — must replace all lead service lines at a rate of 5 percent per year, and the replacements must be done within 20 years, unless an alternate work schedule is approved by the state.
To read the full story, check out the print or E-edition of Wednesday's Ludington Daily News.