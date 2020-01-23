Today

Areas of freezing fog early. Snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Periods of rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.