West Shore Bank on Wednesday announced the results of its 11th annual Spirit of Giving fundraiser. Pictured are representatives from West Shore Bank and the following recipient organizations: Benzie Area Christian Network of Benzonia; Caritas Food Pantry of Custer; Cornerstone Baptist Church of Ludington; COVE of Ludington; FiveCAP of Scottville; Fountain Community Center; Lakeshore Food Club of Ludington; St. Gregory’s Bread of Life of Hart; Salvation Army of Ludington; Salvation Army of Manistee; and Trinity Lutheran Food Pantry of New Era. Not pictured are Bachelor Evangelical Covenant Church of Fountain and Walkerville Wesleyan.
West Shore Bank announces Spirit of Giving results
- Riley Kelley
- Updated
Riley Kelley
Daily News Staff Writer
