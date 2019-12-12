West Shore Bank Spirit of Giving

Submitted photo

 Submitted photo

West Shore Bank on Wednesday announced the results of its 11th annual Spirit of Giving fundraiser. Pictured are representatives from West Shore Bank and the following recipient organizations: Benzie Area Christian Network of Benzonia; Caritas Food Pantry of Custer; Cornerstone Baptist Church of Ludington; COVE of Ludington; FiveCAP of Scottville; Fountain Community Center; Lakeshore Food Club of Ludington; St. Gregory’s Bread of Life of Hart; Salvation Army of Ludington; Salvation Army of Manistee; and Trinity Lutheran Food Pantry of New Era. Not pictured are Bachelor Evangelical Covenant Church of Fountain and Walkerville Wesleyan.