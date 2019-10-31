West Shore Bank announced that, for the eighth consecutive year, all proceeds from its Rhythm & Dunes summer concert series were donated to benefit local high school music programs.
West Shore donated to three Mason County school districts: Ludington, Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern.
Donations accepted during the concerts, food vendor fees and merchandise sales provided record-setting donations of $14,500.
“We had two quality shows with phenomenal crowds at both,” said Raymond A. Biggs, president and CEO of West Shore Bank. “We enjoy coming together with our friends and neighbors to create these memorable evenings, while supporting our communities and schools. It is fun to hear how families are now planning vacations around these concerts.”
Donations from the summer concert series have made a real impact to the area’s school music programs.
More than $70,000 has been donated to local music curriculums in the past eight years.
Ludington High School Music Director Keith Kuczynski said funding donated to the LHS music program supports several different facets, from purchasing new music and instruments to scholarships for private lessons and music camps.
“It’s because of the support from West Shore Bank that we’re able to confidently say that any student with a desire and passion to play music will be able to so,” said Kuczynski. “No student has to miss out due to financial hardships. Our program continues to grow in size and skill level and the benefits of West Shore Bank’s donations will be felt for years to come.”
Mason County Central Band and Choir Director Tom Thomas said this year the band’s primary focus will be new marching uniforms.
“The ones we wear now we received for free 15 years ago and they were eight years old when we got them,” said Thomas. “Twenty-three years is a long time to use uniforms, so it is time to look at new ones, which cost anywhere between $350 to $400 each. We just bought two piccolos at $550 each. This money really helps our band reach out in our community.”
Mason County Eastern Music teacher Claire Dickson said that she has purchased new music for performances with the donation.
“We’re not limited to the outdated music in our library and I can purchase higher quality pieces tailored to the ability level of each group,” she said.
West Shore Bank would like to thank the community for its support of the Rhythm & Dunes concerts.
The Bank would also like to express thanks to its supporting vendors for their participation with the summer concert series this year: Lela’s Kettle Corn, Jimmy John’s of Ludington, Krave Frozen Yogurt, Lakeside Weiner Wagon, Road Crew Galley, Chavela’s Taco Truck and Cluck Bucket.