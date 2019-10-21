CUSTER — More than 200 Boy Scouts from across the state took part in a three-day Camporee held at Wilwin Lodge, a roughly 12,000-acre facility owned by the American Legion and used as a veteran’s sanctuary for rehabilitation, recovery, support and healing.
The Camporee was the first in what the Wilwin Lodge Board of Trustees hopes will be many shared events with the scouts.
“This (property) is for the veterans, the American Legion and if scouting (troops) can come, it’s one for them, too,” said Duane Miller, board chair. “We have always had it open for scouting, even when the facility was in Trout Creek in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
“Any veteran from any branch of the military and from anywhere can come out to Wilwin Lodge.”
