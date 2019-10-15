About 43 people from around Michigan participated in Nautical Yarn’s Wine & Wool Weekend this past Friday through Sunday.
The weekend’s events included many hours of knitting classes with guest instructors Melissa Leapman and Patty Lyons, who are both New York-based authors.
Nautical Yarn’s owner Carole Kosanovich said it’s great meeting and getting instruction and advice from the professional knitters, which is why Nautical Yarn hosts the Wine and Wool Weekend each year, bringing in different knitting or crochet experts to teach.
