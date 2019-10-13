SCOTTVILLE — Students at Gateway to Success Academy are working on a project to benefit the community and get into the Halloween spirit, while also representing their school.
Under the supervision of Erica Karmeisool, G2S makerspace coordinator, high school and middle school students at the academy are constructing a wolf den that will be used as a set piece during the upcoming Haunted Hayride, hosted by local substance abuse and recovery center Connexion Point.
The event, which will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Ludington’s Cartier Park, is just one week away, and students were working toward completing the den on Friday morning.
Tenth-grader Alexis Ritz told the Daily News on Friday that school spirit factored into the group’s decision to build a wolf den for the hayride.
She added that several of the students who have participated in building the den will be in attendance at the hayride, dressed up for the occasion.
“We’re going to be dressed up as wolves because we’re the G2S Wolfpack,” Ritz said. “We’re going to scare people.”
The idea to participate in the Haunted Hayride, which is a fundraiser for Connexion Point, came from Jim Dennis, a behavior specialist at G2S.
Read the full story in Saturday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.