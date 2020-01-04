Alfred Ardolf was at a loss for words Friday evening as the staff at the Ludington Applebee's surprised the 94 year-old World War II veteran with a birthday cake, flowers, balloons and corsage.
“We wanted to do this for ‘Alfie’ because he is amazing,” said Tina Boehne, a waitress at the restaurant who over the years has developed a friendship with Ardolf and his wife, Nellie. “He comes to the restaurant five days a week, because he is always good to all of us, because he still goes to the laundry mat and takes out quarters, because he is a super Christian and because he counts the ribs.”
