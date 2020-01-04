Today

A few snow showers scattered about the area this morning, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with snow. High 37F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.