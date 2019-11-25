VICTORY TWP. — Throughout December, West Shore Community College’s musical ensembles will be featured in several holiday performances throughout the area:
On Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., the swinging sounds of the Jazz Ensemble will fill the Center Stage Theater with an energy packed show featuring a wide variety of jazz styles.
The Gold Coast Chorale, the college’s newest musical ensemble featuring more than 28 voices, will present its holiday concert on Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m., in the Center Stage Theater.
The Wind Symphony and Percussion Ensemble will perform music arranged for the wind band, from the classical and holiday repertoire, on Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m., at Ludington High School's Peterson Auditorium.
The 70-voice Concert Choir will perform a variety of choral music for the holiday season on Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m., in the Center Stage Theater.
There is no admission charge to attend the concerts. More information is available by calling the WSCC Box Office at (231) 843-5507.