SCOTTVILLE — The West Shore Community College (WSCC) Board of Trustees on Monday voted 5-2 to table the discussion of hiring Kendra Thompson as the architect for its planned Manistee Downtown Education Center.
WSCC President Scott Ward proposed hiring Thompson, since she has already been doing “pro bono” work, creating conceptual renderings and engineering designs for the project. He said his administration engaged with her to start design and engineering work this fall after the board approved purchasing the former Glik’s building at 400 River St. in downtown Manistee for the purpose of remodeling it to create a WSCC satellite campus.
Ward called this error an “oversight” by WSCC administration, and he sought the board’s formal approval for Thompson to be hired as the architect during the board’s off-campus meeting held at Mason County Central Upper Elementary School on Monday evening.
“I do think her fee is right in the ballpark, actually at the low end of architectural fees from what we’ve dealt with,” Ward said. “And I do believe she is the right fit (due to) her experience with the historic district, knowledge of the community and knowledge of that building itself.”
The proposed contract was for Thompson’s architecture firm to be paid up to $240,000, which is 6 percent of the estimated project fees. Ward called $240,000 a high-end estimate, and noted that if the final cost of the project is less, then Thompson’s pay would be 6 percent of that lesser price.
