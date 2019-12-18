The West Shore Community College (WSCC) Board of Trustees on Monday recognized as the college’s outstanding staff member of fall 2019 Dan Dellar, director of the WSCC criminal justice program, who is also retiring.
During the ceremony to honor him before the trustees, Board Chair Bruce Smith recited many of the reasons why Dellar was nominated for the award.
“Dellar has been the face of our criminal justice program for years, making numerous connections with agencies and departments in the surrounding five counties and areas,” Smith said.
