Michigan Humanities has announced that West Shore Community College received a $15,000 grant in support of its Humankind Series.
Thirteen projects were selected from 45 eligible applications to the Humanities Grants program, which support public humanities projects exploring history, theater, reading, education and community identity in Michigan.
“Humanities Grants are more important than ever to keep vibrant cultural programs in our local communities. These projects not only bring new ideas and unknown perspectives to light, but also attract visitors and support community development throughout the state,” said Shelly Kasprzycki, President and CEO of Michigan Humanities. “These grants play a vital role in sharing our diverse culture, state, community and identities, and are intended to connect us to Michigan’s rich cultural heritage and historical resources.”
This year, $174,806 was awarded to Michigan nonprofits doing work to support cultural, educational and community-based public programming with a humanities element.
“West Shore is so appreciative of the grant funds from Michigan Humanities. Their funding helps us to promote Humankind events broadly to the communities we serve and also enables us to bring in diverse presenters — scholars, critics, artists, journalists — who are outstanding in their fields,” said Dr. Brooke Portmann, WSCC dean of arts and sciences and one of the series’ organizers.
Fall 2019 project details can be found on the Michigan Humanities website at michiganhumanities.org/humanities-grants.