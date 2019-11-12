Today

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 18F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 18F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. High 29F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.