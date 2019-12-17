VICTORY TWP. — The West Shore Community College (WSCC) Board of Trustees Monday unanimously approved a contract of up to $240,000 with Kendra Thompson to be the architect for its planned Manistee Downtown Education Center project.
The project will remodel the two-story, 13,000 square-foot building at 400 River St. in Manistee to create a new WSCC satellite campus. The project is the board’s No. 1 priority in its facilities master plan, and it’s preliminarily estimated to cost a total of $3.2 million. The college would pay $2.2 million from its funds, and an anonymous donor has pledged an added $1 million for the project, according to WSCC President Scott Ward.
