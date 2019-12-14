The West Shore Community College (WSCC) Board of Trustees on Monday will consider approving a contract with Kendra Thompson to be the architect for its planned Manistee Downtown Education Center project.
The project will remodel the two-story, 13,000-square-foot building at 400 River St. in Manistee, which was formerly a Glik’s, to create a new WSCC satellite campus. The project has been designated as the board’s No. 1 priority in its facilities master plan, and it’s preliminarily estimated to cost a total of $3.2 million. The college would pay $2.2 million from its funds, and an anonymous donor is said to have pledged an added $1 million for the project.
At the board’s last meeting, Nov. 18, the trustees voted 5-2 to table the discussion of hiring Thompson due to uncertainty about whether or not Thompson would handle both the engineering designs and the construction management aspects of the project.
The proposed contract is for Thompson’s architecture firm to be paid up to $240,000, which is 6 percent of the estimated project fees, according to WSCC President Scott Ward.
Ward proposed hiring Thompson, since she had already been doing “pro bono” work, creating engineering designs for the project. He said his administration engaged with her to start design work during the fall after the board approved purchasing the River Street property. Ward called this error an “oversight” by his administration, and he sought the board’s formal approval for Thompson to be hired.
HOUSING STUDY
The board will also hear the presentation of a new campus housing study, with research conducted by Wendy Gradwohl Wells, Ph.D., an adjunct instructor for WSCC.
