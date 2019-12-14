Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.

Tonight

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy. High 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.