VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College will be offering an emergency medical responder (EMR) course beginning Friday, Oct. 18.
The course is designed for business/industry representatives needing emergency response training, volunteer fire or non-transporting medical response personnel, or individuals seeking a career as an EMR.
Students in the course will gain core skills necessary to sustain life, prevent further injury and reduce pain at the scene of an emergency. Course content will focus on basic safety, fundamentals of patient assessment, basic airway control methods, emergency splinting and hemorrhage control, among other specialty tools.
Upon completion of the course, participants will gain their American Heart Association Basic Life Support (BLS) Healthcare Providers License, eligibility to sit for the National Registry for Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) Exam and a WSCC certificate of completion, plus five college contact hours.
The course will last for seven weeks on Fridays and Saturdays only, Oct. 18 through Dec. 21, and will be held at the Riemer Regional Public Safety Center, on U.S. 31, between Scottville and Manistee.
Scholarship opportunities are available to cover the cost of the course. The instructor for the course is Dan Yost, a full-time paramedic in Oceana County.
For more information or to register, contact the WSCC Office of Student Services or call 231-843-5946.