The West Shore Educational Service District (WSESD) board of education will consider approving several resignations and new positions during its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at 2130 U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
The notes for Tuesday’s meeting state that the board will consider hiring Stephanie Reed as a special education paraprofessional, Stacy Cerka as a special education school social worker, Jenny Herrygers as an occupational therapist, Christina Forrester as a general education social worker, and Sylvia Villarreal and Jennifer Vaillancourt as Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP) associate teachers.
Reed, Cerka and Herrygers are being considered as part of an apprentice program designed to bolster the WSESD’s school psychology department, according to Kim Tiel, assistant superintendent of special education.
The need is particularly pressing following the Sept. 20 retirement of school psychologist Axel Johnson, which the WSESD board is expected to formally approve on Tuesday.
“(Johnson) decided to retire on Sept. 20.... he has been a great asset to the ESD,” Tiel stated in the notes for the meeting.
In addition to the school psychology apprentice positions, a behavioral assistant position has been approved. The board will consider re-assigning Jamie Killips, transition coordination assistant, to that full-time position, effective Jan. 1, 2020.
Tiel stated that the apprentice program was developed by Special Education Supervisor Amanda Unger in conjunction with Wayne State University.
Tiel will seek board approval for the apprentice program on Tuesday.
Read the full story in Saturday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.