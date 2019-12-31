Every December, the Ludington Daily News staff looks back throughout the year and chooses what it feels are the notable stories that impacted the community.
Some of the stories are uplifting, while others might be difficult to relive, but all have played an important role in shaping our community during the past year.
Yes, 2019 will certainly be remembered as the year of water and its impact on every aspect of life in our community.
As in recent years, the staff chose not to rank the stories in any order of importance, because that is in the eye of each individual reader. This list is not a comprehensive list of top stories, but rather a look back at stories that many of our readers might remember, and the feelings they associate with that particular story.
Water emergencies plague county
Hazardous swimming conditions marred the summer season in Mason County, as area emergency agencies responded to three drownings in a roughly two-week period.
The first was 14-year-old Albrianna Huck, who drowned in Lake Michigan on July 19, after going missing while swimming with family at Stearns Park beach. A few days later, on July 23, emergency responders recovered the body of Daniel McCarthy, an 18-year-old Lake County man who went missing while tubing with friends at the Sable River outlet in Ludington State Park. Days later, emergency responders were once again out searching the waters of Lake Michigan near the outlet, this time for 38-year-old Brian Herrmann of Brighton, whose body was located days later 150 feet offshore of Nurnberg Road in Grant Township. Herrmann was swimming with his wife and two children at the mouth of the Sable River outlet when he began to struggle, according to police. He was last spotted approximately 100 yards south of the first swim buoy located north of the outlet. His wife and children were rescued by other beachgoers shortly after emergency responders were called to the state park to assist with pulling the four swimmers from the water.
New Ludington Fire Station dedicated
A dedication ceremony on May 6 officially opened the new Ludington Fire Station, located at 918 E. Tinkham Ave. Although the department had been working out of the new station for several months, and during that time made 133 runs. The new station boasts about 10,000 square feet of space, an apparatus bay, a washer and dryer for turnout gear, a decked-out modern kitchen and dinning space adjacent to a training and conference room with bluetooth capabilities, along with offices, locker rooms and more. The fire department resided in its old barn for the previous 40 years.
Ludington graduate charged with murder
The U.S. Coast Guard reported on Aug. 30 that 20-year-old Ethan W. Tucker, a Ludington native, was charged with seven violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice relating to the death of 19-year-old fellow Seaman Ethan Kelch.
Tucker and Kelch were serving on the USCG cutter Douglas Munro, and it was docked in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, when the pair and a third man had an off-duty night out on Jan. 26. Tucker, then 20 years old, and Kelch, were allegedly drinking. The Coast Guard alleges Tucker and Kelch fought, and Tucker left him in the water after causing trauma to Kelch’s head. Tucker’s counsel, Navy Cmdr. Justin Henderson, has maintained that Tucker’s and Kelch’s third friend tried to prevent Kelch from getting into the water.
Tucker faces charges of murder; involuntary manslaughter; aggravated assault; obstructing justice by allegedly misleading rescuers about the location of Kelch’s body; making false official statements by allegedly lying about details of a fight between he and Kelch; and failing to obey an order or regulation by consuming alcohol while under the age of 21. He will be facing a court martial in 2020.
Fire razes McCormick Sawmill
Shortly after midnight on July 2, dozens of firefighters from several area fire departments responded to a structure fire at the main processing building at McCormick Sawmills in Fountain. The building was lost after being fully engulfed in flames after responders arrived at the 4431 E. Fountain Road plant, according to Fountain Fire Chief Rover Berndt. Former owner Jerry McCormick said at the time that the loss was devastating.
“I didn’t go. I just couldn’t see it,” he told the Daily News. “(My son) J.W. sent us pictures. I just can’t go down there and see my whole life go up (in flames) in front of your face.”
Jerry and his wife, Marcia, bought the mill from Jerry’s dad, Gerald, in 1975. Gerald started the mill in 1952.
Read the full story in Tuesday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Editions.