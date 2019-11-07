Set out on a rocky beach at night and shine an ultraviolet light, and you just might see some stones glowing brilliant, fluorescent orange, which means you’ve found “Yooperlites.”
Gem dealer Erik Rintamaki made headlines for his 2017 discovery of the rock type, which he named Yooperlite because he originally found the glowing stones on a Lake Superior beach in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Yooperlite is Rintamaki’s trademarked name for what is scientifically considered syenite rocks containing the fluorescent mineral sodalite, which glows when exposed to long-wave ultraviolet light.
To share his knowledge and tips about finding the glowing stones, Rintamaki will be the guest speaker at the Pere Marquette Rock & Mineral Club meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
“I’m going to come down and talk about my discovery of Yooperlites,” Rintamaki told the Daily News, adding, “They’re going to get to see some of the best Yooperlites ever found. I’m going to bring a nice display full of my best of the best material, and some carvings and spheres that have been made out of (Yooperlites).”
Rintamaki will also bring merchandise from his online store for sale, including Yooperlites and high-powered UV flashlights.
The meeting is open to the public, and all ages are invited to attend, but children 12 and younger should be accompanied by an adult guardian.
To read the full story, check out the print or E-edition of Thursday's Ludington Daily News.