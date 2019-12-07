The Mason County Board of Commissioners will host a public hearing and consider approving a brownfield redevelopment plan for the Lofts on Rowe project in Ludington as a part of its regular meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Mason County Courthouse.
Third Coast Development is looking to redevelop a historic former industrial warehouse and demolish current city storage facilities. It is a mixed-use project with a total of 45,000 square feet. The first floor will be used for commercial, retail or office space with 65 residential apartments on all of the floors.
According to the project summary, activities eligible for brownfield as proposed by the developers include an environmental assessment, asbestos surveys and abatement, “selective” demolition, site preparation, relocation of city buildings, infrastructure improvements and preparation of a Brownfield Plan and Act 381 Work Plan.
The total capital being invested in the project is more than $12 million, and the developers are seeking $2,896,025 in brownfield reimbursement. The duration of the plan is 30 years, and it includes a 12-year time period where it received Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act tax abatement.
