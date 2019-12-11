The Mason County Board of Commissioners approved a brownfield amendment for the planned apartments in the City of Ludington at its regular meeting Tuesday night at the Mason County Courthouse.
The board hosted a public hearing near the start of its meeting, and it later approved a resolution, 5-1 with Nick Krieger dissenting and Gary Castonia not in attendance, for the amendment.
While a representative of the developer was on hand to discuss the project, the project did meet some concerns during the public hearing.
