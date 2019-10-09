The Ludington Police Department is attempting to locate Joel Evan Carter of Ludington.
According to the department's Facebook page, it is trying to verify Carter's safety. It has checked several locations Carter is known to go to in its attempt to find him.
"Carter is a known diabetic, does not have his supplies with him and was known to have a high blood sugar when last seen," the post stated.
Carter drives a white 2006 Ford F-150 with and extended cab with a long bed and a cab-high cap.
Carter also has family in the Portland, Mich., area, according to the police.
Those who know the location of Carter as asked to contact the Mason-Oceana 911 at 231-869-5858 or call 911.