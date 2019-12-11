A Ludington man was arrested early Monday morning, and arraigned later that day, after allegedly trying to run from Ludington police officers.
Cody Robert Patterson, 20, of Ludington, was arraigned on a felony charge of fleeing a police officer, third degree, on Monday by Mason County Magistrate Glenn Jackson.
According to the police report, Patterson allegedly fled police after they attempted to pull him over at about 2:16 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Adams and Third streets in the City of Ludington.
He eventually drove his vehicle through a fence at OxyChem. He was then apprehended.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Ludington Police Department.
A $7,500, 10-percent bond was set by Jackson. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for today.