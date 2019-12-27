The Ludington Police Department was led on a high-speed chase through the city late Thursday night, and the department is now seeking warrants for fleeing and eluding and driving while license suspended, second offense.
Officers with the department attempted to pull over a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by a 25-year-old Twin Lake man, at about 10:48 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Rowe Street.
The driver initially sped to more than 40 mph, according to the report, and once he was past the intersection of Ludington and Rath avenues, increased the vehicle’s speed to more than 70 mph.
The chase turned northbound on Gaylord Avenue, and the driver allegedly failed to stop at the intersection of Gaylord and Tinkham avenues.
The car eventually stopped in an alley between Gaylord Avenue and Ferry Street, and officer Mika Charlick saw a female passenger exit the vehicle and run, according to the report.
Fellow officer Mikki Hecko pulled the keys of the car from its ignition after it was secured, and the last name of the suspect was a part of a keychain.
Deputies with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, including Levi Walthuis, Adam Claveau, Ken Balm and K9 Diego, assisted with the incident, along with Michigan State Police Trooper Erin McGarry.
Diego tracked a scent from the vehicle to a home in the 900 block of North Gaylord Avenue.
Once there, the deputies made contact with a man suspected of driving the car, and a 52-year-old Ludington woman believed to be the passenger.
The vehicle was registered to a Shelby woman and, according to the report, McGarry ascertained that it was being used by someone she knew and was not stolen.