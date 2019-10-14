Ludington-based trucking company Quick-Way, Inc. received recognition as a top performer by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) SmartWay program.
As a SmartWay Excellence award winner, Quick-Way ranked in the top 2 percent of small carriers with superior environmental performance for the 2018 reporting year.
“Over the past 15 years, the U.S. EPA’s SmartWay Transportation Partnership has provided the tools and information for thousands of companies to create leaner, more efficient supply chains,” said the EPA’s Office of Transportation and Air Quality Director Sarah Dunham. “This year, the EPA is recognizing 72 companies with SmartWay Excellence Awards for outstanding environmental achievements and leadership in goods movement. These truck carriers, shippers and third-party logistics providers are leading the industry and showing that it is possible to move more goods while using less fuel, reducing pollution and cutting costs.”
Quick-Way has been a partner member of the SmartWay program since 2013. This is the third consecutive year that the company has been recognized.
“It’s especially exciting for a company of our size to be making this kind of impact on the environment,” said Melissa Alvarado, Quick-Way’s General Manager. “We have drivers who compete amongst themselves to see who can achieve the lowest idle time; it’s a powerful thing to see in an era of heightened awareness of climate change.”
EPA’s SmartWay Excellence Award recognizes exceptional achievement in freight performance among EPA SmartWay Partners. Excellence award winners lead their industries in improving freight efficiency and contributing to cleaner air within their supply chains. The Awardees are chosen from more than 3,700 companies and organizations participating in SmartWay.
Quick-Way is a liquid bulk carrier that has been serving the Great Lakes and Midwest markets for more than 25 years. It was founded by owner William E. Dunn.