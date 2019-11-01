The United Methodist Women are holding their annual Fall Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road.
The bazaar has a long-time tradition.
“My mom was involved in this in the mid-’70s,” said Phyllis Heimel, who leads the kitchen staff. “So this event is at least 50 years old here in Ludington, and has always been planned and held by the UMW.”
