Ludrock is going to be closing the curtain on its signature event that started so many other ones this summer as organizers announced this weekend that Ludrock 2020 — scheduled for July 11 and 12 at Ludington’s Waterfront Park — will be its last.
“It’s been a blessing to have been part of this crazy idea. We will have reached a total of $300,000 in 10 years raised for worthy causes in our community,” stated Ludrock President Ed Santarelli in a release. “The community should be very proud of that because they are responsible for making it happen.”
Ludrock began as a private get-together during the July 4 holiday weekend with friends Joe White, Andrew Beeker and Santarelli turning their gathering into a two-day free music festival and community charitable event. The goal initially was to bring music to the community and help raise funds for the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Other local organizations also saw the benefits of the proceeds from the event, from the Ludington Area Schools Student Resource Center to the Friendship Bench Project and many, many more.
The group decided, though, to make this year the last two-day Ludrock summer festival.
“It’s bittersweet,” Santarelli told the Daily News Sunday. “We knew we can’t go on forever. We were struggling with thinking about how to conclude it. We looked at the calendar, and we saw it would be our 10th in 2020.
“It’s been 10 years of a labor of love. I’d hate to see it decline, and I’d hate to see it if the production value went down or the enthusiasm. I didn’t want to see that good stuff deteriorate or go in decline.”
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.