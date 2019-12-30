Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY. MOST OF THE 4 TO 7 INCHES THAT ARE EXPECTED WILL FALL BETWEEN MIDNIGHT AND SUNRISE TUESDAY. SNOW SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE INTO NEW YEARS EVE HOWEVER WITH SOME ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATION. WINDS WILL BECOME GUSTY BY MID MORNING ACROSS THE AREA. SOME GUSTS COULD REACH AS HIGH AS 50 MPH EVEN WELL INLAND OF THE LAKE SHORE. THE STRONGEST WIND GUSTS ARE EXPECTED DURING THE MID MORNING INTO EARLY AFTERNOON HOURS. EVEN SO GUSTS TO 40 MPH ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE INTO TUESDAY MORNING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MICHIGAN. * WHEN...TILL 7 PM EST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE GUSTY WINDS MAY BE A PROBLEM FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES DURING THE DAY TODAY. ONCE THE SNOW STARTS TO ACCUMULATE LATER TONIGHT THE COMBINATION OF FALLING SNOW ON WHAT WAS ONCE WARM ROAD SURFACES MAY RESULT IN ICY PATCHES UNDER THE SNOW. ALSO WITH SUCH STRONG WINDS AND BLEW FREEZING TEMPERATURES THERE WILL BE BLOWING SNOW TOO. VISIBILITIES MAY BE NEAR ZERO AT TIMES DURING THE TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. WHILE THE SNOW WILL NOT BE AS HEAVY NEW YEARS EVE, THERE WILL STILL BE SOME SNOW SHOWER AND WAIT HAD FALLEN MAY YET BE BLOWING AROUND SO THE EVENING COMMUTE MAY HAVE ISSUES TOO. PLAN ON TUESDAY SIGNIFICANT COMMUTER DELAYS MOST OF THE DAY TUESDAY. SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. &&