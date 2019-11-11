Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) Sisterhood Chapter EU of Ludington recently presented Amanda Malburg with a grant award from the Program for Continuing Education of PEO International.
Malburg is a student at West Shore Community College, seeking a medical assistant associate’s degree.
The PEO Program for Continuing Education was established in 1973 to provide need-based grants to women in the U.S. and Canada whose education has been interrupted.
Malburg worked as a nurse aide in local nursing homes for seven years and at a preschool for a year, and is now pursuing additional education in the medical field. Having completed the prerequisites, she is in the first year of a two-year program with plans to graduate in May 2021.
With the need for primary health care expanding rapidly in our area, she ultimately hopes to obtain a job in a doctor’s office or clinic to help support her family, including her husband and four children.
The PEO Sisterhood was founded on Jan. 21, 1869, at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, and is a philanthropic and educational organization interested in bringing to women increased opportunities for higher education. There are approximately 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada, with nearly a quarter of a million active members. PEO Chapter EU of Ludington is particularly interested in providing grants and loans to local women such as Malburg.
Chapter EU Ludington can be contacted about these opportunities at chaptereumi@gmail.com.