Today

Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. High 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Snow showers early will become steadier snow in the afternoon. High 29F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.